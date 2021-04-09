Posh SUVs of “eco” tourists till the dunes at Irakli VIDEO

A shocking video shows how SUVs of “eco” tourists aka freeloaders till the dunes at Irakli beach, Monitor writes.

The clip circulated by the conservationists from the Bulgarian Black Sea National Association (BBSNA) documents how posh 4x4 vehicles of wild campers supported by the offshore company BTV – Bozhkov TV move along the coastline intended for ecotourism and till the dunes.

The destruction of dunes is prohibited by Articles 17a and 17b of the Black Sea Coast Development Act. The law foresees fines from BGN 1000 to BGN 3000 or a penalty payment from BGN 3000 to BGN 5000, remind BBSNA.