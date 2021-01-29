Иван Гешев на онлайн конференция с прокурори и следователи!

Иван Гешев се видя онлайн с магистрати и обсъди какво предстои тази година!
Главният прокурор на България Иван Гешев проведе онлайн съвещание с магистрати от Районна и Окръжна прокуратура – Русе, следователи от Окръжна прокуратура – Русе и прокурори от Териториално отделение – Бяла.
С тази среща Иван Гешев спази традицията да обикаля петте апелативни района в страната. Този път обаче всичко се проведе онлайн заради пандемията.
Главният прокурор е обсъдил с колегите си приоритети пред неговия екип за тази година. Сред тях са борбата с корупцията, конвенционалната престъпност и подобряване условията на работа на магистратите.
