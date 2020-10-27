Greek Scammers Use Bulgaria for Tax Evasion, Pay Bulgarians BGN 2000 to Help Them (Full Details about the Fraud)

Greek scammers use Bulgaria for money laundering and tax evasion. For that very purpose they deceive naïve Bulgarian people into helping them. The fraud happens through the company Inomak and the main person involved is a Greek citizen named Petros Chandrinos.

For the time period between the years 2015 and 2016 he made a couple of money transactions to the bank accounts of both Bulgarian companies and Bulgarian citizens. The total amount of the transactions is one million euros. After that Petros used a Bulgarian guy named Tsvetan Borisov to withdraw the money for him.

Borisov did that and gave Petros all the cash and hence is now a subject of an investigation by the National Revenue Agency. The Bulgarian guy realized he was deceived and submitted a litigation against the Greek to the Sofia Directorate of the Ministry of Interior. In the litigation he gives full details about Petros’s actions.

Borisov reveals that from the year 2015 to the year 2017 he received remittances in the amount of USD 928,137.23, sent by the Greek company INOMAK ABEE and a transfer of USD 73,032.35, sent from the personal bank account of Petros Spiridonos Chandrinos.

The Bulgarian states that the Greek literally made him withdraw money in cash and give it to him. And Petros paid him BGN 2000 for the service. Using the scheme described, Petros robbed his own company and evaded a large amount of taxes from the Greek country.

Five other Greek men - Dimitriadis Fotios, Michail Sotirios Paraskevopoulos, Gonatidis Anastasios, Karametis Ioannis Georgios, Protopapas Michael, used the very same scam for tax evasion. They used Bulgarian companies for money laundering pretending that they intend to invest in the country. Instead they made a couple of money transactions to the account of the Bulgarian Ivaylo Sotirov who then withdrew the money and handed it to them. And the Greeks submitted a litigation against him to the prosecutor's office in Greece accusing Sotirov of robbery.

At the time being Sotirov is a subject of an investigation by the Bulgarian authorities which accuse him of tax evasion. He, himself, has already filed a complaint against Fotios and the others, accusing them of fraud against him. Sotirov states that the Greeks made a couple of transactions to his company then made him withdraw the money for them and paid him BGN 2000.

All of these transactions can be easily traced as it is stated in his litigation. In the same time the Greek authorities do not investigate tax evasion but only the robbery complaint filed by the five Greeks. Because all of them deny the accusations against them. Still they are not able to provide a meaningful explanation on where they know Sotirov from. And what their relation with him is.

However, the litigations - both against them and against their compatriot Petros, are stated very clearly and leave no doubts and will certainly lead to pretrial proceedings.