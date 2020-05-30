Organizations insist on suspension of the state financial support for Toma Belev

“The cheapest transport was provided to the Jews in freight cars – entirely free of charge.”

Representatives of the Jewish community in Bulgaria strongly condemn the scandalous remark of Toma Belev, according to whom “The cheapest transport was provided to the Jews in freight cars – entirely free of charge.” Genuinely angered, they all support the opinion that the outrageous statement of the candidate for municipal councilor in Sofia in the list of the party Democratic Bulgaria is ridiculous and absurd.

Civil Society Advisory Council to the Council of Ministers. After years of propagating the idea that Bulgaria is a source of tolerance not only towards Jews but to all other nations and peoples, I believe, that Mr. Belev does not deserve an official post of any kind or official association and financial support from any Bulgarian state institution. The World Zionist Organization is appalled by the words of Toma Belev and advises the Bulgarian Parliament to firmly distance itself from people showing such antisemitic tendencies and attitudes.”