Attention! Criminal scheme robbing financial institutions in Europe

The man whose picture you see in the post is involved in an organised criminal robbery scheme for financial assets.

The first registered case is in Greece when a client of a non-banking financial institution submits a complaint to the authorities for a security breach of corporate accounts.

The scheme has been applied to a number of companies and asset managers, including Bulgarian territory. The Bulgarian National Bank and the Financial Supervision Commission warned about this in 2018 when local companies and their customers became victims of fraud.

The economic police investigated the case jointly with Europol, as the criminal group worked with government officials and members of the court of another EU country.

"We urge our companies and financial institutions to be extremely cautious in dubious individuals, and that corporate employees and customers do not come into contact with them", says an official statement from the investigating authorities.

If you know this person or have already been in contact with one of the members of the criminal group, you should immediately inform the police as there is an increased risk of you getting into the fraudulent scheme.