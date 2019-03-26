Italy develops ski resorts in UNESCO, the Greens do not allow this in Bulgaria

The high altitude of the Dolomites guarantees good amount of snow throughout the season.

The northern Italian Alps, also called Dolomites, are the home of some of the best ski destinations in Europe.

Although the Dolomites are on the UNESCO World Heritage List, they have successfully combined nature and mountain care with the development of ski tourism and the economy.

While in Bulgaria the Greens sabotage all projects and prevent the construction of ski slopes and lifts, the resorts and tourism in Italy thrive. Our country is a leader in winter tourism in the Balkans and has great potential as long as the development of the mountains is not stopped.

The high altitude of the Dolomites guarantees good amount of snow throughout the season. Besides the huge network of ski resorts, here you will find an amazing atmosphere and an Italian spirit in the small villages, which live up in the evenings and where real fun can be found in the numerous restaurants, pizzerias and bars.

Madonna di Campiglio, known as the Brenta Dolomites Pearl, has been a popular ski destination for over 100 years. It includes 57 lifts that transport skiers from Madonna Di Campiglio directly to Folgarida - Marileva with a capacity of 31,000 people per hour. The ski slopes have a total length of 150 km, of which 44% are for beginners, 46% for advanced and 10% for very experienced skiers.

The entire area is accessible by the Adamela - Brenta Dolomiti Ski Rama ski pass with over 50,000 s.m of slopes and the Ursus Snow Park in Grostè. There are 10 ski schools which employ 150 ski instructors. Ice skate is available on Campillo frozen lake.

The Dolomiti Superski ski region offers a very good price/quality ratio - accommodation ranges from luxury hotels to family houses and rental apartments. Most of the ski slopes in Dolomiti Superski have a guaranteed natural snow cover at an altitude of about 1500 to 3269 m.

Source: fakti.bg