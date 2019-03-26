A lift is under construction and in Switzerland, while it is not allowed in Bulgaria

Facebook comment by Vladimir Karolev.

After 2.5 years of construction, investments of CHF 52 million, 38 contractors and subcontractors, the world's highest 3S lift can now take us to Klein Matterhorn.

The Swiss also had problems with long lines in Trockener Steg and they implemented this technological miracle to solve them. The procedures took about 10 years from start to finish.



The next stage provides for the construction of two more such lifts connecting Zermatt-Cervinia-Valtournenche with Monterosa and creating a total ski area of​540 km ski slopes.

This is 5 times more than the situation in Bulgaria.

Swarovski crystals, transparent walls, playgrounds and restaurants on the top, views to the glacier – all these create an unique experience.

Around and below all this - parks, protected areas, reserves. Even two new reserves have been created under the lift, which are not yet on the official map.

Meanwhile, in our country, a former Swiss ambassador reassured us that Switzerland has made a mistake with too much infrastructure in the mountains and would help us not to allow the same mistake...

While there are fools, there will also be dodgerс.



source: fakti.bg